2022 NBA playoffs second round schedule: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 Bucks

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are set to play in the second round of the Eastern conference playoffs. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, while the Bucks defeated their division rivals Chicago Bulls 4-1. Milwaukee is the defending NBA champion, but the Celtics look like the better team at the moment and have homecourt advantage. Khris Middleton’s injury could play a factor in this series, as the guard is still recovering from a sprained MCL. He’s likely to miss at least the first few games of the series.

Here’s the full schedule for this second-round series in the Eastern conference.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 Buck schedule

Game 1: Bucks @ Celtics, Sunday, May 1, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Bucks @ Celtics, Tuesday, May 3, TNT

Game 3: Celtics @ Bucks, Saturday, May 7, ABC

Game 4: Celtics @ Bucks, Monday, May 9, TNT

*Game 5: Bucks @ Celtics, Wednesday, May 11, TNT

*Game 6: Celtics @ Bucks, Friday, May 13, ESPN

*Game 7: Bucks @ Celtics, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary