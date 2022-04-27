Liverpool v. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL semifinal first leg

Liverpool will be heavily favored in their matchup against Villarreal in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The match will take place Wednesday, April 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET from Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool defeated Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinal round with a 3-3 draw in the second leg, advancing on a 6-4 aggregate. Meanwhile, Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1-0, and a 1-1 draw sent them to the semifinals on a 2-1 aggregate. Liverpool is widely expected to advance out of this round, but they cannot overlook a surprising Villarreal squad. These two teams haven’t played each other since the 2016 UEFA Europa League when Liverpool came away with a 3-0 victory.
How to watch Liverpool v. Villarreal
Date: Wednesday, April 27
Time: 3:00 ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+
Liverpool v. Villarreal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Liverpool: -360
Draw: +475
Villarreal: +1100