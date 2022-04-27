How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the April 27th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

We’re in for an eventful show tonight as we stand just over a month out from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Tonight’s episode will feature a ladder match, a street fight, and a 10-man tag.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, April 27th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will put his belt on the line when facing Scorpio Sky in a ladder match tonight. These two have traded the title over the last month and a half and Guevara regained it a few weeks ago at the Battle of the Belts special. This feud has featured a double turn as Guevara, along with girlfriend Tay Conti, has emerged as an insufferable heel while Sky has come out as the face in this battle. We’ll see it culminate tonight.

The Undisputed Elite group of Adam Cole, reDRagon, and the Young Bucks will join forces in a 10-man tag team match to face the team of Daunte Martin, Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, and the Varsity Blonds. It’s an interesting mashup of wrestlers here and the most intriguing story arc of this match is the direction of the Undisputed Elite after all of their members failed to capture gold in recent weeks.

Also on the show, FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will face each other in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match. Rumors began circulating last week that the WWE is interested in bringing back FTR, formerly known as the Revival, so we’ll see the direction of the tag team moving forward. We’ll also get Hikaru Shida blowing off her feud with Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight.