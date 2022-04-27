How to watch the 2022 Mexico Open via live online stream

The PGA Tour is headed to sunny Mexico this week, where the 2022 Mexico open will tee off from Vidanta Vallarta starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. It’s an exciting year for the tournament, as this marks the first time that the event has been designated an official PGA Tour event.

Mexico native Álvaro Ortiz will look to defend his 2021 victory from the Estrella del Mar, where he won by a three-stroke margin over Drew Nesbitt. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed his odds for a repeat victory at +40000. Jon Rahm sits as a heavy favorite to win the Mexico Open at +350, with Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Abraham Ancer and Kevin Na tied for second-best odds to win at +200.

Here’s a look at the coverage schedule for this year’s Mexico Open, including notes on how to live stream. All times listed are ET.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:30 to 6:30 p.m.: General coverage

8:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

CBS

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

How to live stream the Mexico Open

To watch the 2022 Mexico Open on the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid log in, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the Mexico Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.