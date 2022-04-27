When will CB prospect Derek Stingley Jr. be able to play?

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is rated right around Ahmad Gardner for the top cornerback in the draft. Both guys will likely go somewhere in the top 15 picks. In 2021, Stingley dealt with injuries. However, in his freshman and sophomore year, Stingley was a consensus All-American and First Team All-SEC.

A big strength to Stingley’s game is his speed. Of the top rated cornerbacks, Stingley is among the fastest. Another strength is Stingley’s physicality. He is very good in press coverage and played it a ton in college. One big weakness is his injury history. He dealt with numerous injuries at LSU.

Injury details

The big injury noted on Stingley right now is a Lisfranc injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season and he’s still dealing with it. During his time at LSU, he also dealt with an illness and a leg injury which forced him to miss a ton of time. After his spectacular freshman season, he played just 10 college games.

Timetable for return

Stingley had an impressive pro day and it looks like he will be good to go for rookie mini camp. There are some concerns that with his injury history, however, with the Lisfranc injury, Stingley should not miss any more time.

Will it impact draft slot?

Stingley’s injury history has already had a bit of an impact on his draft stock. He is rated as one of the best prospects in this draft by a majority of draft reporters. In terms of the Lisfranc injury, it likely won't have to big of an impact. After what he did at his pro day, teams in need of a cornerback would love to have Stingley.