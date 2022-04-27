How to watch Wednesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

It’s a rare weekday with just two playoff games on tap. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will be hoping to close out their respective series and advance to the conference semifinals Wednesday, while the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will hope to send the matchups to Game 6.

It’s a TNT doubleheader starting with Bulls-Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls stole Game 2 but promptly dropped both home games to set up this elimination encounter. Zach LaVine is likely out due to COVID protocols, complicating matters for Chicago. Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken a step up since Khris Middleton’s injury.

The Warriors came close to a sweep Sunday but the Nuggets hit enough shots late to force Game 5. Golden State should still be heavily favored in this game and more importantly, Stephen Curry is without any minutes restrictions. Nikola Jokic got some help Sunday, and he’ll need more Wednesday if the Nuggets want to play at least one more home game this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.