How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s TNT game between the Nuggets and Warriors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets - Game Four
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors puts up a shot over Monte Morris of the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Nuggets vs. Warriors

Date: Wednesday, April 27
Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets were able to send the series back to the Bay, but now need another repeat three-point shooting performance to force Game 6. Nikola Jokic continues to be excellent and he finally got some perimeter help in Game 4 from Monte Morris and Bones Hyland. If those two can keep firing, the Nuggets have a chance to get at least one more home game this season.

Golden State was sloppy in Game 4 but still had a chance to win at the end. That’s the impact of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The trio looks healthy again, which is a bad sign for the rest of the league. Jordan Poole should be more controlled in Game 5 after looking reckless at times in Game 4. The Warriors should be able to close out this series at home.

