How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Nuggets vs. Warriors

Date: Wednesday, April 27

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets were able to send the series back to the Bay, but now need another repeat three-point shooting performance to force Game 6. Nikola Jokic continues to be excellent and he finally got some perimeter help in Game 4 from Monte Morris and Bones Hyland. If those two can keep firing, the Nuggets have a chance to get at least one more home game this season.

Golden State was sloppy in Game 4 but still had a chance to win at the end. That’s the impact of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The trio looks healthy again, which is a bad sign for the rest of the league. Jordan Poole should be more controlled in Game 5 after looking reckless at times in Game 4. The Warriors should be able to close out this series at home.