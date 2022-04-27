Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 27

We have a pair of Game 5s in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Grayson Allen over 2.5 threes (+110)

The Chicago Bulls haven’t had an answer for Allen, who has torched them from behind the arc in the last two games. After only scoring two points through the first two games, Allen has now scored 22 and 27 points, respectively in the last two games and made a total of 11 three pointers.

We are going to ride Allen’s hot hand, who only needs to make three three-pointers tonight against a Bulls team that will not have Zach LaVine in a close out game.

DeMarcus Cousins over 6.5 points (+100)

Cousins has given the Denver Nuggets quality production off the bench in their first round series against the Golden State Warriors. The veteran center is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. They’ll likely need him once again tonight as they try to push the series to Game 6. Cousins has scored more than 6.5 points in all four games thus far and will be the first front court option off the bench for Mike Malone tonight.

Jordan Poole over 2.5 threes (-115)

Poole struggled to score in Game 4 last weekend, only putting up 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3pt), nine assists, and two rebounds. Outside of Game 4, the 22-year-old has had a great series against the Nuggets, averaging 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Poole is also shooting 57.7% from the field and 50.4% from three-point range (6.8 attempts per game). The former Michigan standout will play a major role in tonight’s game and has made more than 2.5 threes in three out of the four playoff games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.