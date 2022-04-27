NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, April 27

A pair of Game 5 matchups will be on the NBA playoffs slate on Wednesday night, and we’re on the hunt for DFS value. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls, $4,400

The Bulls are without Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso in an elimination game. Dosunmu provides incredible value because his minutes are surely going to increase, and he should try to pick up the scoring and do some damage in assists department. Back him at this price point as a value play.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls, $5,000

The second-year forward had an efficient performance in Game 4 as he went 7-13 from teh floor and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Williams hit three three-point attempts, and his scoring will be needed if the Bulls want to extend this series to a sixth game. This is incredible value for your lineup Wednesday night.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $4,300

If Hyland can replicate his performance from Game 4, you would be getting incredible value at one of your guard spots. He came off the bench and played 20 minutes, scoring 15 points with seven assists and four rebounds. Hyland knocked down three three-point attempts in a victory that kept Denver’s series against the Golden State Warriors alive. He averaged double-digit points throughout the regular season, and you could get plenty of value with Hyland at this price as you fill in your lineup.