Best lineup strategy for Bulls vs. Bucks NBA Showdown in Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to end their series with the Chicago Bulls as they had into Game 5 with a 3-1 lead. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27th from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($18,900) - It’s only a story when the Bucks star does not put up incredible numbers, and there’s no reason to think he won’t do it again Wednesday night. He’s averaging 27.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 7 assists in the first four games of this series.

DeMar DeRozan ($15,000) - With Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso both listed out, DeRozan is worth being your captain. He will be relied on to score a ton of points for any chance at extending this series.

FLEX Plays

Ayo Dosunmu ($4,600) - Dosunmu should see a significant increase in his usual minutes with LaVine and Caruso out. His scoring and assist numbers will provide incredible value at this price in your DFS lineup.

Patrick Williams ($6,000) - With the same rational as Dosunmu, you’re getting solid value with Williams, especially if he can hit a few 3-pointers. He played well in Game 4 with 20 points and 10 rebounds, including going 3-6 from deep. Williams’ scoring will be relied on more than usual.

Fades

Grayson Allen ($6,400) - The Bucks guard played out of his mind in the two games without Khris Middleton. Allen took advantage of the opportunity, but the value is gone as his DFS price skyrockets. He scored a combined 49 points and shot 11-of-14 from three-point range, which is obviously not sustainable, and he doesn’t do much else in the other statistical categories with just one assist in this series.

Brook Lopez ($6,800) - With injuries to three key players in this game, there is a ton of value on the board, and you’re not getting a whole lot with the Bucks big man. He went for just two points in 22 minutes on Sunday and has underwhelming rebounding numbers for a 7-footer.

The Outcome

With the Bulls down two starters for this matchup, it’s tough to make the case for Chicago extending this series to Game 6. Milwaukee is listed as a 12-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Bulls will keep it closer than that with younger players that have plenty of motivation to play hard with something to prove in a big moment. Still, Milwaukee will win this one.

Final score: Bucks 111, Bulls 105