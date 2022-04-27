Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out their first round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. A big issue for the Bulls is the news of Zach LaVine entering the health and safety COVID protocols, ruling him out for Game 5. In Game 4, the Bucks took down the Bulls 119-95. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring with 32 points and added 17 rebounds and 7 assists. Milwaukee is a 12-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -12

Taking Lavine away from the Bulls is a killer. Coming into this series, the Bucks were a big favorite and that was with LaVine playing. The Bucks looked like their normal selves in Game 4 and that was without Khris Middleton. Grayson Allen stepped up big time as he scored 27 points. The Bulls have to rely on DeMar DeRozan and he won't have much help scoring. I like the Bucks big in this one to close out the series at home.

Over/Under: Over 218

In an elimination game here, I love the over. The Bucks should score a ton, especially with them being back at home. The Bulls’ best offensive game of the series was also in Milwaukee. While I expect a big Bucks win, I think the Bulls will stick around for a good portion of the game. For them to do that, they will need to score a lot.

