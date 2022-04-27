 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 5

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

By BenHall1
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives at Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.&nbsp; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are returning home and will look to close out their series against the Denver Nuggets. In Game 4, the Nuggets took down the Warriors in a 126-121 close finish. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring with 37 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. The Warriors are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9

The last game took everything out of the Nuggets and it was still a close game. Back at home, I expect the Warriors to have a big performance. I expect this game to be more like the first two matchups where the Warriors won by double digits in both. With their home crowd behind them, the Warriors seal a ticket to the second round.

Over/Under: Under 226

While every game in this series so far has been high scoring, I expect this one to be more slow. I think the Nuggets offense will run out of gas and it will be a blowout for most of the night. In the fourth quarter, we will see mostly reserve players. Take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation