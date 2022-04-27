Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 5

The Golden State Warriors are returning home and will look to close out their series against the Denver Nuggets. In Game 4, the Nuggets took down the Warriors in a 126-121 close finish. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring with 37 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. The Warriors are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9

The last game took everything out of the Nuggets and it was still a close game. Back at home, I expect the Warriors to have a big performance. I expect this game to be more like the first two matchups where the Warriors won by double digits in both. With their home crowd behind them, the Warriors seal a ticket to the second round.

Over/Under: Under 226

While every game in this series so far has been high scoring, I expect this one to be more slow. I think the Nuggets offense will run out of gas and it will be a blowout for most of the night. In the fourth quarter, we will see mostly reserve players. Take the under here.

