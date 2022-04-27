Best prop bets to consider for Bulls vs. Bucks Game 5

With a 3-1 lead entering Wednesday’s game Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out their series against the Chicago Bulls. A big issue for the Bulls is Zach LaVine entering the health and safety COVID protocols, ruling him out for Game 5.

Let’s take a look at a couple of props from this game ahead of the action tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 13.5 Rebounds (-125)

All series long, the Greek Freak has been a monster on the glass. He has gone over this number in three of the four games. In both games in Milwaukee, he went over this number. Look for Antetokounmpo to be aggressive on the glass. Of all his props, this is by far my favorite and also carries decent odds given his success rate.

Demar DeRozan Over 29.5 Points (-110)

This is my most confident prop for the entire NBA slate. With LaVine ruled out, DeRozan will look to carry this team and put the series at 3-2. This season, DeRozan averaged 33.9 points per game. To me, over 29.5 points is a no brainer.

