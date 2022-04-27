Best prop bets to consider for Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 5

The Golden State Warriors are returning home Wednesday for Game 5 and will look to close out their series against the Denver Nuggets. In Game 4, the Nuggets took down the Warriors in a 126-121 result. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring with 37 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Let’s take a look at a couple of props from this game ahead of the action tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Draymond Green Over 8.5 Points (+105)

The big reason I love this play is because it’s at plus money. Green went over this number twice so far in the series. In an elimination game, I expect the defensive star to have a bigger scoring role for the Warriors. He was also in foul trouble in both games he didn't go over that number, so he should be good for this prop.

Nikola Jokic Over 30.5 Points (-125)

In an elimination game, you have to imagine Jokic is going to shoot the ball a ton. He will try and carry his team all night. I expect the Nuggets to rely on him big time and if they don't, they will be done early. He’s went over this number in each of the last two games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.