When will CB prospect Andrew Booth Jr. be able to play?

Cornerback Andrew Booth has really shot up the draft boards over the past few months. In 2021, Booth was a First-team All-ACC selection. He had 37 tackles, five pass-deflections and three interceptions. He also helped lead the Tigers to a 2021 Cheez-It Bowl championship where he had two tackles.

Booth is very athletic and plays physically as well. He likes pressing in coverage gets handsy at the line of scrimmage. He’s a smart cornerback and reads quarterbacks well. He also is very reactive to the ball and makes plays quickly. On weakness for Booth is getting down the field fast. While he’s quick on shorter routes, he struggles a bit with downfield speed. He also only played one full season as a starter at Clemson as his second year was the COVID year.

Injury details

Recently, Booth underwent surgery for a sports hernia. Due to the recovery from the surgery, Booth was unable to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

Timetable for return

For now, Booth is expected to be ready for training camp. That is a great sign for a cornerback who is being mocked around the end of the first round.

Will it impact draft slot?

This shouldn't have much of an impact on his draft stock. Prior to this news, he was the fourth cornerback coming off the board in most mock drafts. That’ll likely be the case on draft night.