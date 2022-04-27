When will QB prospect Carson Strong be able to play?

A throwback to the age of the dropback passer, Nevada’s Carson Strong possesses a top-shelf arm and speedy release. However, his lack of mobility presents concerns for NFL teams as the league has shifted toward more athletic quarterbacks over the past decade. Some long-standing issues with Strong’s knee further complicate that evaluation.

Injury details

Strong has battled osteochondritis dissecans — a knee condition involving issues with the cartilage — for which he has undergone multiple surgeries. He had biodegradable screws inserted into the joint in high school and required his most recent surgery in order to play in 2021. Even in a best-case scenario, Strong’s knee will require a maintenance plan throughout his NFL career.

Timetable for return

Strong can play right now, but NFL teams have reason to wonder how long he can stay upright. With minimal mobility, the chances of avoiding hits in the pocket don’t look great. While some teams will clear Strong medically, not all of them will.

Will it impact draft slot?

Without the knee issue, Strong would have a chance to go early on Day 2, especially considering the overall quality of the quarterback class. However, with significant short- and long-term health concerns, Strong will probably have to wait until Day 3 to hear his name called.