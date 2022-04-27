How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks Game 5 via live online stream

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out the Chicago Bulls in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Wednesday night in Game 5. The Bucks have been able to shake off an injury to All-Star Khris Middleton by winning back-to-back games to go up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Bulls vs. Bucks, Game 5

Date: Wednesday, April 27

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bulls are looking defeated and it’ll be difficult for them to extend their season. It’s the first go around in the playoffs for some of the Bulls rosters, also the first go-around for this unit overall. The absence of Lonzo Ball has been too much to overcome and it’s forced rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu to take on more minutes off the bench. To make matters worse, Zach LaVine was placed into health and safety protocols on Tuesday and it doesn’t appear he’ll play in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Bucks have been status quo since losing Middleton to a sprained MCL in Game 2. Milwaukee has won two in a row in dominant fashion — 111-81 in Game 3 and 119-95 in Game 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been mostly unstoppable in the first round, scoring 32 points with 17 boards in the win in Game 4. Grayson Allen shot 10-12 (6-7 from distance) for 27 points off the bench last game.