Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

By Ryan Sanders
NASCAR: Drydene 400 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 is set to get underway this weekend at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1, and will be available to watch on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Dover International Speedway is also known as the Monster Mile, with the nickname originating back in the 1970s. It’s one of the most popular tracks in NASCAR and has been part of the circuit since it opened in 1969.

The Cup Series qualifying and practice sessions will be held on Saturday, with practice getting underway at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the qualifying session following directly after at 11:15. The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups for qualifying, with the top five drivers from each group moving into Round 2 of qualifying to fight for pole position.

Kyle Larson is favored to win, installed at +450 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by William Byron and Chase Elliot at +900. Last year’s race winner Alex Bowman is in tow at +1000.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Duramax Drydene 400, opening odds

Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +450
William Byron +900
Chase Elliott +900
Alex Bowman +1000
Ryan Blaney +1200
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
Joey Logano +1200
Kevin Harvick +1200
Denny Hamlin +1200
Kyle Busch +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Tyler Reddick +1600
Chase Briscoe +2000
Christopher Bell +2500
Daniel Suarez +4000
Brad Keselowski +4000
Kurt Busch +5000
Austin Dillon +5000
Austin Cindric +6000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Cole Custer +10000
Chris Buescher +10000
Bubba Wallace +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Ty Dillon +20000
Justin Haley +20000
Harrison Burton +20000
Todd Gilliland +30000
Michael McDowell +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ryan Preece +50000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000

