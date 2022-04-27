Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

The 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 is set to get underway this weekend at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1, and will be available to watch on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
Dover International Speedway is also known as the Monster Mile, with the nickname originating back in the 1970s. It’s one of the most popular tracks in NASCAR and has been part of the circuit since it opened in 1969.
The Cup Series qualifying and practice sessions will be held on Saturday, with practice getting underway at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the qualifying session following directly after at 11:15. The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups for qualifying, with the top five drivers from each group moving into Round 2 of qualifying to fight for pole position.
Kyle Larson is favored to win, installed at +450 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by William Byron and Chase Elliot at +900. Last year’s race winner Alex Bowman is in tow at +1000.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.
2022 Duramax Drydene 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds to win
|Driver
|Odds to win
|Kyle Larson
|+450
|William Byron
|+900
|Chase Elliott
|+900
|Alex Bowman
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1200
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|Ross Chastain
|+1600
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|Chase Briscoe
|+2000
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|Kurt Busch
|+5000
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Austin Cindric
|+6000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+20000
|Justin Haley
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+20000
|Todd Gilliland
|+30000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|Ryan Preece
|+50000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
