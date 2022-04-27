Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

The 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 is set to get underway this weekend at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1, and will be available to watch on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Dover International Speedway is also known as the Monster Mile, with the nickname originating back in the 1970s. It’s one of the most popular tracks in NASCAR and has been part of the circuit since it opened in 1969.

The Cup Series qualifying and practice sessions will be held on Saturday, with practice getting underway at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the qualifying session following directly after at 11:15. The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups for qualifying, with the top five drivers from each group moving into Round 2 of qualifying to fight for pole position.

Kyle Larson is favored to win, installed at +450 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by William Byron and Chase Elliot at +900. Last year’s race winner Alex Bowman is in tow at +1000.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Duramax Drydene 400, opening odds Driver Odds to win Driver Odds to win Kyle Larson +450 William Byron +900 Chase Elliott +900 Alex Bowman +1000 Ryan Blaney +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 Joey Logano +1200 Kevin Harvick +1200 Denny Hamlin +1200 Kyle Busch +1400 Ross Chastain +1600 Tyler Reddick +1600 Chase Briscoe +2000 Christopher Bell +2500 Daniel Suarez +4000 Brad Keselowski +4000 Kurt Busch +5000 Austin Dillon +5000 Austin Cindric +6000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Cole Custer +10000 Chris Buescher +10000 Bubba Wallace +10000 Aric Almirola +10000 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 Ty Dillon +20000 Justin Haley +20000 Harrison Burton +20000 Todd Gilliland +30000 Michael McDowell +50000 Corey Lajoie +50000 Ryan Preece +50000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Cody Ware +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000

