NASCAR schedule for the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400

The 2022 Duramax Drydene gets underway this weekend, with the race getting started at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1 at Dover Motor Speedway. This is the 11th Cup Series race of the season, and Hendrick Motorsports will look to clean up again just like they did last year, occupying the top four spots as Alex Bowman claimed the first place trophy.

The 36 drivers will compete over 400 laps at Monster Mile on Sunday, but the action gets started on Friday, April 29 with some Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday sees the Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions getting started at 10:30 a.m. as all 36 drivers will be split into two groups. The top five from each group in qualifying will enter Round 2 as they battle for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Kyle Larson is favored to win Sunday’s race with odds at +450 over at DraftKings Sportsbook, setting up Hendrick Motorsports for another successful day. Hendrick has three more drivers that follow closely, with William Byron and Chase Elliott at +900, with last year’s winner Alex Bowman coming in at +1000.

The race on Sunday can be seen on FS1, with a live stream on the FOX Sports App or at FOX.com/live. Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions can also be seen on the same channels, with the Xfinity Series A-Game 200 following at 1:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for this weekend’s action. All times below are ET.

Friday, April 29

3:00 p.m. ET — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

3:30 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, April 30

10:30 a.m. ET — Practice, Duramax Drydene 400 — FS1, FOX.com/live

11:15 a.m. ET — Qualifying, Duramax Drydene 400 — FS1, FOX.com/live

1:30 p.m. ET — A-Game 200, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, May 1

3:00 p.m. ET — Duramax Drydene 400, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live