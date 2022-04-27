Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, April 27

We have another full 15-game schedule in the majors Wednesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate eight games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Miami Marlins playing the second game of their three-game set against the Washington Nationals.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, April 27.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

Trevor Story ($4,600)

J.D. Martinez ($4,500)

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, but they could get back on track tonight with Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total currently set at nine, which is the highest on the board.

Stripling has a 4.50 ERA through four appearances this season and hasn’t allowed a home run yet this season. However, the 32-year-old struggled against the Red Sox last year with an ERA of 14.90 and .370 OBA in three starts. Trevor Story should be a part of his team stack as he has a hit in five-straight games. Story is also hitting .333 with a home run and two RBI in nine career at-bats against Stripling.

Yankees vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Anthony Rizzo ($5,500)

DJ LeMahieu ($4,600)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($3,300)

The New York Yankees’ offense has been on fire over the last week, averaging 6.2 runs per game in their last five games. The Yankees also scored 22 runs in the last two games and now will get to face Tyler Wells tonight, who is 0-2 with an ERA of 6.75 (three starts). It will be the second time that the Yankees will face Wells this month. In their first meeting on Apr. 16, he held New York to three hits and zero earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched.

Anthony Rizzo has been one of the best players in the majors to start the year, hitting .283 with eight home runs and 18 RBI. Rizzo went 3-for-4 on Tuesday with three home runs and six RBI (52 fantasy points). He’s the third-highest valued first baseman on the main slate behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Belt.

Braves vs. Cubs, 7:20 p.m. ET

Ozzie Albies ($5,100)

Austin Riley ($4,100)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,500)

Our last DFS team stack for tonight’s slate will be the Atlanta Braves, who will be going up against Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. Leiter has struggled through his first two starts with a 0-1 record and 11.05 ERA. The 31-year-old has allowed nine earned runs and six walks in only 7.1 innings pitched, which is not a recipe for winning baseball.

Outside the known top options in Albies and Matt Olson, Austin Riley is another possible option for this team stack. The 25-year-old third baseman is hitting .277 with four home runs and nine RBI. He’s also averaging 11 fantasy points per game in his last five games.