Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, April 27

We have a loaded MLB slate on tap for Wednesday, April 27th. There are three early games, with the rest of the games starting after 6:35 p.m. ET. The action gets started at 1:15 p.m. ET with the New York Mets taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Wednesday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, April 27

San Diego Padres Team Total Runs - 1st 5 innings (+115)

The easiest plays for tonight’s game between the Padres and Cincinnati Reds would be the moneyline or San Diego on the run line. However, if you want to get some plus-money, look no further than San Diego’s TT in the first five innings.

The Padres will be going up against Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez, who has a 0-3 record and 5.94 ERA through three starts. Gutierrez faced San Diego last week, where he allowed three runs (one home run) and four walks in 4.2 innings pitched. He has yet pitched more than five innings and has allowed three earned runs in back-to-back starts. San Diego is averaging 4.2 runs per game in their last five games.

Milwaukee has dominated Pittsburgh through their first four meetings this year, outscoring them by 3.5 runs per game. The Brewers opened up the three-game set on Tuesday night with a 12-8 win over the Pirates.

Now they will go up against Buccos starter Bryse Wilson, who has an ERA of 6.35 through three starts. The 24-year-old has been getting hit around, allowing 12 hits, eight earned runs, and eight walks in 11.1 innings pitched. Milwaukee has won every game against the Pirates by more than 1.5 runs and that shouldn’t change tonight.

We should see some runs scored by both of these teams tonight after they put up 12 in the series opener on Tuesday. The Mariners will be going up against Drew Rasmussen, who is 0-1 with 5.25 ERA. Rasmussen only allowed two earned runs in his last start against the Cubs as Tampa Bay won 8-2.

The Mariners’ offense is averaging 7.2 runs per game in their last five games. We should also expect the Rays to score some runs on Seattle’s Marco Gonzales, who is 1-1 with an ERA of 3.29 and allowed three home runs in his first road start. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.18 runs per game at home this season and 4.6 runs per game in their last five games.

