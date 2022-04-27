MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, April 27

There are eight games on the main slate in the majors on Wednesday night, with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET between the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Pablo Lopez, Marlins vs. Nationals ($9,900) — Lopez is the highest valued starting pitcher on tonight’s slate and has been dominant to start the season. The veteran pitcher is 2-0 with an ERA of 0.52 through three starts.

In his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals, Lopez recorded nine strikeouts and allowed three runs in seven innings pitched (36 fantasy points). He will now face the Nationals, who are only hitting .225, but only averaging 7.68 strikeouts per game (fourth in MLB). Last year against Washington, Lopez had an ERA of 1.38 and .267 OBA in two starts.

Joe Ryan, Twins vs. Tigers ($9,600) — The 25-year-old starting pitcher is pitching well in his first season for Minnesota. Ryan has a record of 2-1 and 1.69 ERA through three starts. He’s coming off back-to-back 20-plus fantasy point performances against the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox. Ryan will now face the Tigers, who are only hitting .232 and averaging 8.69 strikeouts per game. Detroit’s offense is scoring 2.6 runs per game in their last three games.

Top Hitters

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees vs. Orioles ($5,500) — The veteran first baseman is coming off of an incredible performance against the Orioles Tuesday, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three home runs and six RBIs (54 fantasy points). This season, Rizzo is hitting .283 at the plate for New York with eight home runs and 18 RBI. He’s also averaging 12.4 fantasy points per game and has a current six-game hitting streak.

Byron Buxton, Twins vs. Tigers ($6,100) — If Buxton can stay healthy for a majority of this season, he’ll be in the running for AL MVP and one of the top players in DFS. This year, he’s hitting .317 with six home runs, 11 RBI, and averaging 13.1 FPPG. Buxton went 0-for-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night. But when he’s locked in, the dynamic outfielder can easily give you 20-30 fantasy points.

Value Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery, Yankees vs. Orioles ($7,500) — If you want to save some salary at the pitcher spot, then Montgomery could be a quality option. The veteran pitcher is 0-1 with an ERA of 2.51 through three starts.

Last week against Detroit was Montgomery’s best outing, where he had 18.5 fantasy points (five strikeouts, three hits, one earned run in 6.0 IP). He will try to replicate that against the O’s, who he faced earlier this month and scored 12.3 fantasy points. You shouldn’t expect a 20-point performance from Montgomery, but anything above 15 is perfect.

Value Hitter

Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays vs. Red Sox ($2,900) — Espinal is giving the Toronto Blue Jays quality production at second base this season, hitting .268 with two home runs and 10 RBI. The 27-year-old had a great outing on Tuesday night, where he went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs (19 fantasy points). Espinal also has a five-game hitting streak and is averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game over that span.