Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 27

Every Major League Baseball team is in action on Wednesday, with 15 games on the docket starting at 1 p.m. and going all the way through the night, with the final game starting just before 10 p.m. EST.

With so many games going on and every player in action today, there are several chances to find a player prop bet that has a good chance of hitting. There are obviously countless interesting props on Wednesday, but here are a few of them that really spark our interest. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 27

Franmil Reyes, Cleveland Guardians over 0.5 hits (-105)

The Guardians take on the Los Angeles Angels this evening out in LA and their offense has been struggling a ton, scoring just one run over the last two games. They’ll be facing off with Shohei Ohtani too, which doesn’t sound like it will bode well for Cleveland.

However, Reyes is one of the few Guardians players that’s played well against Ohtani in the past, albeit it’s been a limited sample size. Last season Reyes got two plate appearances against Ohtani and got hits, two doubles and an RBI, in both of them.

Mackenzie Gore, SD Padres P, over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Gore and the Padres are taking on the Cincinnati Reds tonight. The Reds strike out the sixth-most in all of baseball, averaging 9.29 Ks per game at the dish. Gore has faced them once already this season too, where he sat down seven Cincy hitters in five innings. Normally hitters have an advantage seeing a pitcher the second time, but the Reds have struggled against anybody throwing the ball this season and Gore has looked really good so far.

Eduardo Escobar NYM, over 0.5 hits (-255)

Escobar has been decent this season, hitting .254 with an OPB just under .400. Those numbers are OK, but he’s had a great career against tonight’s projected St. Louis Cardinals starter Steven Matz. Though they haven’t faced off since 2019, Escobar has a career .500 average against him in six at-bats. Those three hits include a home run and two RBIs.

