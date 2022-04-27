Moneyline pick, best player prop for Astros vs. Rangers on Wednesday

It’s a Lone Star State showdown Wednesday night as the Houston Astros travel to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers.

The two teams are both struggling early on in the season, with Houston sitting in fourth place in the AL West and Texas right behind them at the bottom of the standings. Houston will send out Cristian Javier to the hill to make his first start of the season, while the Rangers will have Glenn Otto starting for his second start of the campaign. This marks the third game of a four-game set between the clubs, with each team coming out on top in one of the games so far.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Point spread: Houston Astros -1.5

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Houston -120, Texas +100

ML pick: Texas +100

Houston sending out Javier to the bump means that Texas is probably going to see a bunch of pitchers. He’s the guy the Astros send out when they need a starter in a pinch but does most of his work out of the bullpen. He’s thrown 8.1 innings over three appearances so far and has been really good in that span. But if they try to stretch him out it could mean trouble. Meanwhile, Otto doesn't have a ton to go off, throwing just five innings this season while allowing one earned run, but at least he’s used to going a bit further along in games.

Best player prop: Glen Otto over 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

Otto is averaging one strikeout per inning this season and the Astros have struck out an average of nine times over their last three games and sit at an average of 8.12 Ks per game for the season. As long as he can go 5 innings, this should be a good play.

