Pick on the Total for Orioles-Yankees on Wednesday

After a slow start to the season on offense for the Baltimore Orioles that none of their first 12 game go over the total, the team enters Wednesday’s clash with the New York Yankees having scored at least four runs in five straight games and will look to stay hot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees (-250, 8)

After spending the 2021 season in the bullpen, Tyler Wells takes the hill for the Orioles as a starter after completing just eight inning in his first three starts, allowing two home runs 11 hits and four walks in total with the team losing all three starts by at least three runs each.

New York counters with Jordan Montgomery, who in 2021 posted an ERA that was worse at home than on the road, going 3-4 at Yankee Stadium with a 3.93 ERA with 1.2 hone runs per nine innings allowed.

The Yankees have begun an offensive surge the four games with a combined 31 runs in that span and have scored at least four runs in six of their last seven games.

Wednesday’s clash will also feature the league’s leader in home runs Anthony Rizzo, who pelted three hone runs on Wednesday with his eight for the season as many as the Orioles and the Detroit Tigers have as a team

The Orioles have seen four of their last five games go over the total and with their freak ERA on the road at 4.85, the over trend will continue on Wednesday.

The Play: Orioles vs Yankees Over 8

