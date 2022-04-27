Fantasy fallout: Impact of RB Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Melvin Gordon had signed a one-year deal to return to the Denver Broncos with the financials of the deal unknown, outside of that there are performance incentives included, according to ESPN.

It wasn’t too clear exactly who would be leading the Denver backfield heading into next season with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The trade to get Russell Wilson was massive, but there were still question marks at running back from a depth perspective. Second-year back Javonte Williams and Gordon shared time pretty evenly last season. So what does this re-signing mean for both of these players from a fantasy standpoint?

Fantasy football analysis: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon

Fantasy outlook for Javonte Williams

Williams, a second-year back out of UNC, got the exact same number of carries as Gordon a season ago with 203. Williams became more of a featured back as the season went on a year ago and he finished the year with seven total touchdowns and just under 1,000 yards on the ground. He’s still probably going to be RB1, but Gordon coming back will take away a decent chunk of his touches.

Fantasy outlook for Melvin Gordon

Gordon coming back into the fray will be a good thing overall for Denver, but not necessarily for fantasy managers. He’s seen his fantasy production decrease each season since 2018, hitting a low of 12.6 fantasy points per game a season ago in PPR leagues. That’s likely to go down, even more, this season with Willaims likely to become the full-time featured back, with Gordon mixing in here and there.

Still, he’s a good depth piece to look into in case of injury to Williams or any running backs on your fantasy roster.