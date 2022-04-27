Breaking down Eastern Conference bracket for 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season comes to a close, there’s still a bit that needs to be decided out of the Eastern Conference. Right now, the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are locked into the top seeds out of the Metro and Atlantic divisions, respectively. There are some matchups that could be altered depending on how the final few games shake out. Let’s take a look at the Eastern Conference playoff picture in the final week with a short breakdown.

Eastern Conference playoff picture (as of April 27)

No. 1 Florida Panthers (120 points) vs. WC2 Washington Capitals (100 pts)

No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs (113 pts) vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (108 pts)

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes (114 pts) vs. WC1 Boston Bruins (105 pts)

No. 2 New York Rangers (108 pts) vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins (101 pts)

There’s the potential for a bit of movement in the Eastern Conference as the final week of the season comes to a close. The Penguins could be jumped by the Capitals for third place in the Metro Division, which would pit Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin against the Panthers as opposed to the Rangers. There’s also an outside shot that the Bruins jump the Lightning for the 3-seed and end up facing the Maple Leafs instead of the Hurricanes in the first round. Historically, you’ve got to think Boston would be thrilled with that matchup, as well as everyone working at the League.