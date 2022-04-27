Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET. The United Center in Chicago will play host, and the game will air on AT&T Sports Network-Rocky Mountain in the Golden Knights market and on NBC Sports Chicago in the Blackhawks market.

The Knights need a miracle to grab the last spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with two wins to finish the season over Chicago tonight and St. Louis on Friday the minimum requirement. They’ll also need the Dallas Stars to lose both of their last two games in regulation against Arizona tonight and Anaheim on Friday to sneak into the 16-team tournament.

Chicago has won exactly one game in regulation since March 13th, and will somehow third from the bottom in the Western Conference anyway. Patrick Kane has 92 points on the season, but is still a -18 for a club that will look to hit it big in free agency this offseason.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+120), Blackhawks +1.5 (-140)

Total: O 6.5 (-115), U 6.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Golden Knights -215, Blackhawks +175

Best bet: VGK -1.5 +120

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and since a tie or overtime will be the end of the season for Vegas, expect them to do everything possible to win within the first 60 minutes. Chicago is playing for pride at this point, their regulation win over Philadelphia on Monday not withstanding.

With the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery giving the Hawks more reasons to actually lose this one, let’s hope the incentives of both teams are helpful to bettors here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.