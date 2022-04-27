Coyotes vs. Stars: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Dallas Stars with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET. The American Airlines Arena in Dallas will play host, and the matchup airs on Bally Sports Arizona+ in the Coyotes market and on Bally Sports SW Extra in the Stars market.

The Coyotes are the worst team in the Western Conference by a good measure, and it could go down to the last day of the season on Friday for whom has the best chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery. Arizona is on 53 points, while the Montreal Canadiens have just 51 and the inside track on the most ping pong balls.

Friday will be Arizona’s last game in Gila River Arena before moving to a college hockey venue in a desert that seats just 5,000 beginning next season. Otherwise it seems to be going fine.

Dallas needs just one point from their last two games to qualify for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, or for the Vegas Golden Knights to not win either of their last two games in regulation. The Stars shootout win over Vegas on Monday night looked to be a turning point, and should see the team back in the postseason for the first time since losing the 2020 Stanley Cup Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Coyotes vs. Stars

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Arizona +1.5 (+150), Dallas -1.5 (-170),

Total: Over 6 (-115), Under 6 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Arizona +370, Dallas -500

Best bet: Under 6 (-105)

When you only need one point, you might be incentivized to play for the tie in a third period with a lead. So with the handicap of an additional goal, even the Coyotes are a professional hockey team (allegedly). The Stars haven’t scored more than three goals in any of their last eight, and it’s not like Arizona is an offensive juggernaut. Look for a low-scoring win in regulation for the incoming-No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.