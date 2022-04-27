Breaking down Western Conference bracket for 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We’re into the final week of the 2021-22 NHL regular season and there’s still a ton that is undecided in the Western Conference playoff picture. The one thing that is decided are the two top seeds in the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames. Those two teams will coast in the final few games and see who ends up being their first-round opponent when the postseason begins in May. Let’s take a look at the Western Conference bracket and playoff picture.

Western Conference playoff picture

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche (118 points) vs. WC2 Dallas Stars (95 pts)

No. 2 Minnesota Wild (109 pts) vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues (109 pts)

No. 1 Calgary Flames (110 pts) vs. WC1 Nashville Predators (95 pts)

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers (100) vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings (96 pts)

Still alive: Vegas Golden Knights (91 pts)

The Golden Knights would need a ton of help to get into the postseason and would need to win their final two games to even have a shot. So chances are the eight teams listed above in the matchups will be in the West playoff bracket. Those matchups are far from set, however. The Wild and Blues are tied and will fight for home ice advantage in the first round. Minnesota has to play Calgary and Colorado in its final two games. The Blues only have one game left, so the Wild have a slight advantage with the game in hand. St. Louis can knock Vegas out of playoff contention with a win in its regular-season finale.

The Preds and Stars are both tied in the wild card spots and can swap. It’s a “pick your poison” scenario anyway. Maybe you want the Flames since they’re technically the lesser of the two evils and have underperformed in the playoffs the past decade or so. The Stars were in the Cup a few seasons ago and the Preds are also a tough draw as a 1-seed.