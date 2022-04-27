 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Austin Rivers questionable to return in Game 5 vs. Warriors with leg injury

The Nuggets guard limped off the court.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Austin Rivers of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers limped to the locker room in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors after appearing to suffer a hamstring injury. He is officially questionable to return.

While Rivers isn’t considered a star, he’s a contributing player on a team desperate for any help it can get. The guard can shoot from the perimeter and has been a solid defender on the ball so far this series. The Warriors are a guard-heavy team, meaning Rivers going down could be problematic on the defensive end of the floor in certain moments.

With Rivers questionable to return, look for Will Barton and Bones Hyland to take on more minutes for the Nuggets. Both players can shoot the ball well and Hyland has upside as a defender on the perimeter. In this elimination game, it’ll be important for both players to contribute if Denver wishes to extend the series.

