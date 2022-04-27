 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Warriors advance to second round with 4-1 series win over Nuggets

The Warriors are the first team in the West to make the conference semifinals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have reached the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs after a narrow Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets to capture the series 4-1. The Warriors had a chance to sweep the Nuggets, but Denver’s supporting cast made enough plays down the stretch of that game to avoid a 4-0 loss. It appeared Denver would steal a game in the Bay Wednesday, but Golden State’s stars showed up when it mattered most.

The Warriors overcame a 2-10 three-point shooting performance from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined with Stephen Curry’s 30 points. Curry was re-introduced into the starting lineup after previously coming off the bench in this series. Gary Payton II provided a lift off the bench as well.

Nikola Jokic did his best to carry the Nuggets with 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists but he was always fighting an uphill battle with both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out. Even a playoff career-high 19 points from DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t enough to boost the Nuggets, who will have to regroup and hope for better health next season.

More From DraftKings Nation