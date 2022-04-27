Warriors advance to second round with 4-1 series win over Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have reached the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs after a narrow Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets to capture the series 4-1. The Warriors had a chance to sweep the Nuggets, but Denver’s supporting cast made enough plays down the stretch of that game to avoid a 4-0 loss. It appeared Denver would steal a game in the Bay Wednesday, but Golden State’s stars showed up when it mattered most.

The Warriors overcame a 2-10 three-point shooting performance from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined with Stephen Curry’s 30 points. Curry was re-introduced into the starting lineup after previously coming off the bench in this series. Gary Payton II provided a lift off the bench as well.

Nikola Jokic did his best to carry the Nuggets with 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists but he was always fighting an uphill battle with both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out. Even a playoff career-high 19 points from DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t enough to boost the Nuggets, who will have to regroup and hope for better health next season.