Seahawks draft OT Charles Cross with No. 9 pick

The Seattle Seahawks upgraded their pass protection in an emphatic way, selecting offensive tackle Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Cross, a two-year starter out of Mississippi State will be taking his SEC toughness to the NFL ranks with hopes of following a similar path of many previous players at his position who’ve stemmed from the fabled conference.

Scouting Report

While he lacks some of the athletic grace that many professional linemen display on a weekly basis, Cross displayed strength and physicality that could give him an instant edge over opponents next season. He also has an innate ability to recover on blocks with excellent footwork and body control, which should wind up being largely beneficial for his transition into the league. The 6’5”, 307-pound sophomore certainly has the physical frame for Pro Bowl potential, but whether he’s able to mesh with the Seahawks offensive front on the field will be something to closely monitor throughout his rookie campaign.

How can Charles Cross impact the Seahawks in 2022?

The Seahawks had no bigger need coming into the draft (outside of quarterback) than finding a blue chip player at offensive tackle. Only six teams gave up more sacks than Seattle last season. Despite some talk that they were trying to trade down, it was probably smart to hang around at No. 9 and get Cross. An outstanding pass protector, he’ll slide right into the front five to give Drew Lock, or whoever, some protection while he’s getting the ball down the field to Tyler Lockett and DJ Metcalf. Cross will replace Duane Brown.