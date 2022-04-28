RB Isaiah Spiller: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

There are a ton of questions around the top running back prospect. It’s not like last year where Najee Harris was the clear number one. Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller had 1,011 and six rushing touchdowns last season. He also had 25 receptions for 189 and a touchdown.

RB Isaiah Spiller: Scouting Report

A big strength for Spiller is his speed and elusiveness. He’s extremely shifty and makes defenders miss a ton. He’s at his best in the open field.

His biggest weakness is running through tackles. He struggles breaking tackles and getting through the line of scrimmage. Spiller needs to be stronger holding the ball as well.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 97, Detroit Lions

“The Lions might have more pressing needs, but this is really good value for Spiller here. And remember, D’Andre Swift has yet to play a full season in the NFL.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 72 overall, Seattle Seahawks

Sporting News: No. 83, Philadelphia Eagles

“The Eagles have been lukewarm on Miles Sanders with their new coaching staff so they can displace him like they did Hurts with Pickett. Spiller is a physical back who can complement Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell well.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Expect Spiller to be more of a third down running back in his rookie year. It’s hard to tell what he’ll do because it depends on what team he goes to. As a rookie, his carries will be limited. So, don't expect him to have a big year fantasy wise.

Fantasy impact: Career

Spiller will be a star for a team in the future. With his speed, he has a real chance at playing a big role in a fast offense. Wherever he is drafted, he’ll be their future at the running back position.