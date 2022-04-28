QB Kenny Pickett: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett has tons of college football experience compared to many of the other QBs in this upcoming draft class. He played five years at Pitt and saved his best for last with a fantastic 2021 season.

Pickett completed 67.2% of his throws last year for 4,319 with 42 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman trophy voting.

QB Kenny Pickett: Scouting Report

The college football experience is certainly a positive for his draft stock especially in a weak quarterback draft class. He has ideal size for a quarterback at the NFL level and put together a fantastic final season, which increased his value for this draft. Pickett does not have the strongest arm in this class, but he can make plenty of the throws needed in the pros.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers

“Will Pickett go higher than No. 20? Probably. But without trades and with the Saints getting two instant starters and forgoing a quarterback in this scenario, Pittsburgh is the most logical landing spot for him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he beat out Mitch Trubisky.” -Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 8, Atlanta Falcons

“They could opt to pass on a quarterback here, but this is another team that badly needs to fill the position. Receiver and corner could also be in play here.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 15, Philadelphia Eagles

“The Eagles have been showing increasing affinity for Pickett’s more traditional pocket passing skill set (along with his athleticism) as an upgrade from Jalen Hurts with arm, accuracy and efficiency more in mind. Pickett working with Wilson, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert behind a still sturdy line is a bold idea, but it’s not crazy at all.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 6, Carolina Panthers

“When all is said and done, I still think the Panthers go with Pickett here to upgrade the quarterback room.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Playing five seasons of college football including four as a starter should do wonders for how quickly he can adjust right away at the next level. He has the advantage of experience if that’s what NFL teams are looking for and depending where he lands, Pickett could have a shot to start in Year 1.

Fantasy impact: Career

If he settles in at a good landing spot and finds early success, Pickett is capable of putting up big fantasy numbers for decade. It’s extremely difficult to predict how well a quarterback will perform throughout their entire NFL career as plenty of scouts and general managers have found out, but he has the tools to make a big impact as a pro.