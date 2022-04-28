QB Matt Corral: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral took advantage of Lane Kiffin’s offensive genius and could be one of the top QBs taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had his breakout season in 2020 and put together two impressive seasons at the quarterback position.

Over the course of four seasons, Corral completed 67.3% of his throws for 8,287 yards with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

QB Matt Corral: Scouting Report

Corral was put into a very quarterback friendly system in college, and he flourished. We’ll see if he can adjust to the professional level, and there’s a good chance he will with his talent. Corral is a good decision maker and can read a defense. One of the cons to him as a prospect is a smaller frame, but he has tools to overcome that.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 40, Seattle Seahawks

“Am I picking all the quarterbacks in this exercise, Todd? I just don’t see Seattle going into the season with only Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Corral has a quick release, but he will need time to adjust to running an NFL-level offense.” -Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers

“They signed Mitch Trubisky, but he isn’t the long-term answer. Corral would perfectly fit what they want to do with their passing game.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 47, Washington Commanders

“The Commanders acquired Carson Wentz but they should know they need to have a contingency after what happened with him in Indianapolis. This is good value to take a shot on Corral’s combination of athleticism and an aggressive big arm.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 40, Seattle Seahawks

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Corral was a pretty good running quarterback in college so if he lands at a place where he could start in Week 1, there is definitely a chance for him to provide some value, creating a higher floor with his rushing ability. You’re going to want more than that if you plan on starting him in a deeper league, but it all depends on whether he will land at an advantageous spot to get started right away.

Fantasy impact: Career

Projecting an entire career is just about impossible, but I’ll do it anyways. Corral could be a major difference maker at the quarterback position from a fantasy perspective as a throw and a runner. If a team can put the pieces around his skill set, Corral could be a quality NFL starter for a long time.