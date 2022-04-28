RB Kenneth Walker: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

There are a ton of questions around the top running back prospect. It’s not like last year where Najee Harris was the clear number one. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker was extremely exciting this season. He was the Heisman favorite at one point during the season. Walker transferred to Michigan State after two years at Wake Forest. This year, he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

RB Kenneth Walker: Scouting Report

A big strength to Walker’s game is his explosiveness. For his size, he’s extremely physical and loves contact. When he gets to the second level, he’s tough to bring down.

A big weakness for Walker is sometime trying to make a play out of nothing. Instead of taking what he’s given, he does too much losing him yards.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 38, New York Jets

“Walker is a punishing runner who complements Michael Carter well. Zach Wilson has to get more help around him — Drake London at No. 10 is a great start, too — and this is a way to take off some pressure.” - Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 57, Buffalo Bills

“The Bills can’t sleep should Walker fall a little bit despite the fact he’s a complete back and they got a good finish with Devin Singletary last season. Walker can add a more consistent rushing element to their offense.” - Kenneth Walker III

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 45, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Walker could have a big impact his rookie year. I think he’ll have a Javonte Williams type rookie season. He’ll likely be drafted by someone with a veteran back who he’ll split carries with and would be worth taking a chance on at some point in the fantasy draft.

Fantasy impact: Career

In the next few years, Walker could be a rising star at running back. He showed how tough he was in the Big Ten which was extremely competitive. After a few years in a system, we could see his numbers explode and he’ll likely be a top five fantasy running back.