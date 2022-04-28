RB James Cook: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook helped his college team win the national championship last season and could be a valuable addition to wherever he lands up in the pros.

The brother of Minnesota Vikings rusher Dalvin Cook, Cook played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs in 2021 and ran for 728 yards on 6.4 yards per carry with 7 touchdowns. He was also effective out of the backfield in the passing game, catching 27 passes for 284 yards with 4 touchdowns.

RB James Cook: Scouting Report

Cook should be able to handle work as a pass catcher no matter where he goes, and he is a mismatch problem for opposing defenders. He has plenty of big-play ability but does not appear to be a guy who could be a workhorse back with a smaller build and is not at his best in between the tackles.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 87, Arizona Cardinals

“The Cardinals re-signed James Conner, but Chase Edmonds is off to Miami. Arizona likes to operate with two running backs, and Cook brings breakaway speed and plenty of receiving ability out of the backfield.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 102, Miami Dolphins

Sporting News: No. 68, Houston Texans

“The Texans cannot go into the season with Rex Burkhead as their lead back. Georgia has been a factory for top-flight backs and Cook may not be a natural workhorse like his older brother Dalvin, but he has share of explosive qualities.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Among all the skill positions, running back seems to be the easiest when it comes to getting on the field and finding a role right away, so Cook should definitely see the field as a rookie in some capacity. If he can establish himself as a solid blocker in pass protection, he has an opportunity to become a dangerous third down back at the very least right out of the gate.

Fantasy impact: Career

Cook does not have the upside some of the other running backs in this draft class do, but he could carve out a solid career for himself especially in the passing game. He has the breakaway speed to create game-changing plays, but it could be tough to rely on a ton of carries.