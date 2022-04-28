RB Jerome Ford: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

After spending two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, running back Jerome Ford found a big role for himself with the Cincinnati Bearcats where he played his final two seasons of college football.

Ford rushed for more than 500 yards in a season for the first time in 2021 as he ran for 1,319 yards on 6.1 yards per carry, helping the Bearcats to get to the College Football Playoff. He also caught 21 passes for 220 yards with a receiving touchdown.

RB Jerome Ford : Scouting Report

Ford is belt well for the running back position in the NFL and should be fresh without a ton of carries throughout his college football career. He has the athleticism and talent to make an impact especially if he can get better at finding the holes as they develop.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 164, Las Vegas Raiders

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 112, New York Giants

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Running backs can generally find a role right out of the gate in their NFL careers, so there is reason to believe Ford could be a difference maker in Year 1. He has the tools to be a third-down back with the ability to create mismatches in the passing game thanks to his athleticism.

Fantasy impact: Career

It’s always tough to project an entire career, but Ford is naturally talented, athletic, fast and strong, which makes for quite the combination when you’re looking to carve out a long career in the NFL, though running backs tend to not play all that long. If Ford can take advantage of that athleticism and translate that to the skills needed to play running back, he should be a fantasy football contributor for years to come.