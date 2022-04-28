Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu: NFL Draft scouting report

Former NC State Wolfpack offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu is one of the best players at his position and should be highly sought after at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ekwonu was a unanimous All-American selection in his final college football season in 2021 and played both the tackle and guard positions at NC State.

OT Ikem Ekwonu: Scouting Report

Ekwonu plays with a ton of aggression and plays with a level of intensity NFL teams will love. He is at his best as a run blocker but has the tools to develop in pass protection, which is what teams will want him for if they believe he is the guy best suited to protect their quarterback’s blindside. Regardless, he has the talent to be one of the first few names off the board on draft night and should be ready to start in Year 1 as a pro.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 5, New York Giants

“Andrew Thomas looked better in 2021, but the Giants still need a tackle opposite him — and the best one in the class is still here at No. 5. New GM Joe Schoen would be sprinting to turn in the pick card if the board fell this way.” -McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 5, New York Giants

“They need to improve their line, and Ekwonu would pair with Andrew Thomas to give them a nice duo of young tackles. He could also play guard, with some scouts thinking he’s better off inside.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 5, New York Giants

“The Giants, as expected, removed the hefty contract of right tackle Nate Solder from the books and here’s their direct replacement for him opposite Andrew Thomas New GM Joe Schoen needs to upgrade the offensive line well for new coach Brian Daboll and started with adding center Jon Feliciano and right guard Matt Glowinski in free agency. Ekwonu can easily start over fellow newcomer Matt Gono, who makes sense as a strong swing backup.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 14, Baltimore Ravens

“Hello, exquisite fit. Ekwonu’s run-blocking prowess will be a welcomed addition in Baltimore.”