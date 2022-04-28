TE Greg Dulcich: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

The 2022 NFL Draft is already upon us, and there’s been plenty of speculation about who will be drafted where, along with a countless number of mock drafts. Tight end Greg Dulcich started at UCLA as a walk-on, but enters the draft as one of the top TE prospects on the board.

Dulcich had an impressive senior year for the Bruins in 2021, logging 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns through 12 games played, earning an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in the process. He was also a John Mackey Award semifinalist, losing out to Colorado State TE Trey McBride in the end.

TE Greg Dulcich: Scouting Report

Dulcich is a big 6-foot-4 tight end, weighing 243 pounds and has a vertical jump of 34 inches. He’s an explosive pass catcher and is surprisingly faster than he looks for a guy with his frame. His catch radius is decent, but where he really shines is his run-after-catch game, with the ability to break tackles like you’d expect from a player of his stature. He should be a real threat in the league within the first couple years of his career as he continues to grow and develop.

Dulcich has averaged 17.6 yards per catch through his career, but could use some improvement as a route-runner. Although blocking isn’t his strong suit, he still puts in extra effort on that front and should continue to improve year after year.

Mock Draft landing spots

Dulcich has been landing in the second or third round for most mock drafts, and could likely end up with someone like the Broncos, the Packers, or the Browns. All teams are in need of a TE and Dulcich could add some solid depth to their lineup right out of the gate.

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 78, Cleveland Browns

“The Browns cut Austin Hooper and still have some wide receiver questions inside after trading for Amari Cooper. Dulcich can be a dynamic hybrid target for Deshaun Watson.”

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 59, Green Bay Packers

“Robert Tonyan is returning, but he’s also coming off a torn ACL. Dulcich is the kind of seam stretcher whom Aaron Rodgers loves to target.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Depending on where he lands, Dulcich could make an immediate impact in the lineup as a top pass-catcher, or he could find himself coming off the bench as he slowly gets integrated into a team’s existing offense. Of course, with his strengths focused on catching balls, he should be most utilized in PPR leagues especially if he sees a lot of targets thrown his way.

Fantasy impact: Career

There’s no doubt that Dulcich should evolve into one of the league’s top tight ends throughout his career, but the timing of it all depends on where he lands in the draft, and what trajectory his career ends up on following with that team. He’s still got some areas to improve on, which is why within a few years down the line, you should expect to see him popping up on everyone’s fantasy radar.