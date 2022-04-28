DT Jordan Davis: NFL Draft scouting report

Jordan Davis was one of the most important cogs in Georgia’s superb defense in 2021, despite what his stats may show.

As an interior defensive lineman, stats are difficult to come by, but Davis was an absolute game wrecker. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, he was virtually always requiring attention from more than one offensive lineman. He still finished the season with 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also deflected a pass by getting up in the passing lane with his massive arms.

DT Jordan Davis: Scouting Report

His size alone is a major pro. Even at the NFL level, there are not going to be many players who match up with him from a height and weight perspective. Because of that size he should still be able to draw double teams, making it easier for linebackers to fill gaps in front of him. He’s never going to be the quickest DT and likely won’t ever rack up a ton of sacks or TFLs on the outside, at least he didn’t at UGA. But he has shed almost 20 pounds since the end of the season and had a very impressive combine. Even if that doesn’t translate to the NFL field, what he’ll always do is stop any interior runs in its tracks, which was a major reason in how the Bulldogs won the national title his senior season.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 17, Los Angeles Chargers

“Are you surprised? I don’t think the need for a run-stopper like Davis is as big as it once was, considering the Chargers signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. But this 341-pounder has been a popular mock draft pick here, and he would only help improve a miserable run defense.” - McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 13, Houston Texans

“This is a player who can solidify any team’s run defense. He is a power player who will improve as a pass rusher. Some scouts think he goes top-10 overall.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 17, Chargers

“The Chargers need to upgrade their run defense big time. Their entire front three struggled in that capacity. Coach Brandon Staley was used to having Aaron Donald as his 3-4 linchpin with the other Los Angeles team. Davis is a massive player who disrupts plays with great quickness for his size.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 9, Seattle Seahawks

“The Seahawks aren’t strangers to unusual first-round draft decisions and make one here with Davis inside the top 10.”