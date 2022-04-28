DE Jermaine Johnson II: NFL Draft scouting report

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II is ready to take his game to the professional level and has the makings of a mid-first round pick heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Johnson spent his first two seasons at Independence Community College before spending two years in the Georgia Bulldogs program and closed out his college football career with the Florida State Seminoles last season.

Johnson had a monster 2021 season with the Seminoles with 70 total tackles including 17.5 for loss and 11.5 sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson II: Scouting Report

Johnson transferred away from Georgia to see some more playing time, so he has just one year of being a full-time starter at the college level. That means he still has plenty of room to grow as a prospect, and scouts have to love the potential of what he could bring. Johnson has a wingspan NFL teams are looking for in addition to impressive strength and athleticism.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 7, New York Giants

“Hutchinson, Walker and Thibodeaux went 1-2-3, but Johnson is also worthy of a top-10 pick, and the Giants have a glaring issue at edge rusher. This would be a great start to the draft for the Giants, checking off a pair of boxes with their first two picks.” – McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 7, New York Giants

“Like the Jets, they need more help pass rush help. After adding a tackle with their earlier pick, now they can add a rush player who is coming off an impressive season.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 13, Houston Texans

“The Texans got a strong season from Jonathan Greenard but are pretty weak getting to the quarterback from the outside otherwise. Johnson has been rising fast because of some freakish qualities and has the potential to give them their new J.J. Watt playing end in Lovie Smith’s 4-3.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 11, Arizona Cardinals

“The Cardinals see Johnson falling and swing a deal with the Commanders to get their Chandler Jones replacement. In this trade, Washington gets No. 23, No. 55 and a 2023 third-round pick from Arizona.”