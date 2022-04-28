DE Travon Walker: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Defensive end Travon Walker had an extremely impressive NFL Combine a few weeks ago were he boosted his draft stock in a big way. This year at Georgia, Walker had 37 tackles, six sacks, and two passes knocked down. He was a big leader on this years Bulldog team who went onto win the National Championship.

Defensive end Travon Walker: Scouting Report

Walker’s size is his bigget strength. His 6-foot-5, 275 pound body gives him a ton of versatility on the defensive line. He’s also an effective run stopper as he’s good at shedding blocks and finishing tackles.

It will be extremely important for Walker to improve as a pass rusher. He didn’t have that many sacks at Georgia and was much more effective against the run. He doesn't have the best pass rush moves, so he could really use some veteran pass rushers by his side to help him improve.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 2, Detroit Lions

“I don’t have Walker ranked this high — he’s No. 10 on my Big Board — but he’s going to go in the top five picks because of his ceiling. If the Lions can’t get Hutchinson, they could get instant edge-rush help with Walker.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 3, Houston Texans

“They need to get edge help, which is why I think they would pass on taking Ikem Ekwonu with this pick. Walker has the tools to be a star off the edge.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 8, Atlanta Falcons

“The Falcons addressed cornerback in free agency with Casey Hayward Jr to complement rising star A.J. Terrell. They should be thrilled to stay in the state to land Walker, an ideal explosive disruptor in front of Dean Pees’ pressure 3-4 scheme.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

“Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that’s where he ultimately lands in this mock.”