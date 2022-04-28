WR Treylon Burks: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

The Arkansas Razorbacks benefitted greatly from having Treylon Burks on its roster for the past three seasons and now he’ll be looking to bring that same competitive advantage to an NFL team.

He led Arkansas in receiving in all three of his college seasons, posting seasons of 475 and 820 and capping it off with a 1104 yard season in 2021. He scored a total of 18 receiving touchdowns in his career, with 11 of them coming during his junior season.

WR Treylon Burks: Scouting Report

Burks has a massive frame for a wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He’s an extremely physical receiver but can also use his solid route running ability to get wide open. Despite that physicality, he’s not as great at grabbing 50/50 balls as you would imagine. His combine may have made his draft stock fall a bit, particularly after his 40-yard dash performance, where he ran a 4.55.

Still, he’s a guy that can line up virtually anywhere on the field and make a defense pay. He’s got serious potential to be a WR1 in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 23, Arizona Cardinals

“Watson over Burks, Mel? In my eyes, the Cardinals get lucky here. They re-signed A.J. Green, but Christian Kirk is off to Jacksonville, and Burks is a physical receiver who can produce after the catch and do damage out of the slot in Arizona.” -McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 25, Buffalo Bills

“The Bills add a large, athletic specimen to their deep receiver room.”

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 32, Detroit Lions

“If Ridder were still here, they could consider that. But instead they add to their receiver group by taking Burks.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 29, Kansas City Chiefs

“The Chiefs added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins but they also lost Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson in free agency and the jury’s out on Mecole Hardman beyond return duties. They might as well replenish the cupboard with someone who profiles better as the outside No. 1 given his size and speed with Smith-Schuster working as the big slot and MVS providing the complementary deep threat.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Burks will bring whatever offensive coordinator a great amount of joy because of how creative he can make an offense. On top of his over 16 yards per reception his senior season, he was also effective running the ball when asked. He had 14 carries but got 112 yards and hit paydirt once during his senior season.

He could make an immediate impact in a PPR or standard league, though a PPR league would be a place he thrives.

Fantasy impact: Career

The former Razorback has extreme boom or bust potential just because of how versatile he is. Though he’ll have to improve in some areas, like making contested catches on a consistent basis and making fluid breaks at the top of his route. Still, his physicality and raw athleticism will be a benefit for any NFL team that sees potential in him.