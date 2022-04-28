What TV channels are airing the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday evening with the Jacksonville Jaguars officially going on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. Jacksonville selected Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in last year’s draft, and they’ll get their pick of every player for the second season in a row.

The entire first round will take place on Thursday night with Rounds 2-3 on Friday night, and coverage of the final four rounds will get started on Saturday afternoon.

The entirety of the NFL Draft will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.

Thursday, April 28

ABC: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 8:00 p.m. ET

NFL Network: 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

ABC: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 7:00 p.m. ET

NFL Network: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 30

ESPN (simulcast on ABC): 12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 12:00 p.m. ET

NFL Network: 12:00 p.m. ET