Who did the Falcons pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Atlanta Falcons added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Falcons in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Kyle Pitts was the most fantasy-relevant player on the Falcons in 2021, recording over 1,000 yards receiving on 110 targets during his rookie season. Pitts had one receiving touchdown last season but expect this number grow as the tight end goes into his second season. Cordarrelle Patterson is back with the Falcons for another year after an impressive 2021 season. Patterson rushed for 618 yards and recorded 548 receiving yards. These two should continue to see targets as the Falcons lost Russell Gage to Buccaneers and Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season.

Marcus Mariota should replace Matt Ryan under center to start the season (UNLESS ROOKIE DRAFTED), having played the last two seasons as the backup to Derek Carr with the Raiders. In that span, he attempted just 30 total passes, completing 60% of them for 230 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Falcons also added Auden Tate in the off-season. Although Tate never really flashed as a member of the Bengals, he has the size and potential to make an impact on this offense.

Falcons 2022 Draft selections

No. 8: Drake London, WR, USC

No. 43: TBD

No. 58: TBD

No. 74: TBD

No. 82: TBD

No. 114: TBD

No. 151: TBD

No. 190: TBD

No. 213: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Drake London immediately becomes Atlanta’s top option at wide receiver and given the lack of depth the team has at the position, he could be one of the most valuable rookie fantasy options this year.