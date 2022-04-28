 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch ESPN, ABC 2022 NFL Draft TV & digital coverage

We break down everything you need to know to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on ABC and the ESPN network of channels.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: OCT 07 Browns at 49ers Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, and it will bring with it a nationally televised network affair. ABC will once again join ESPN in broadcasting all three days of the draft.

Hosts & analysts

ESPN: Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland

ABC: Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Todd McShay, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen

ESPN Radio: Shae Peppler Cornette, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons

ESPN reporters on location: Chris Mortensen, Jeff Darlington (Kansas City), Dianna Russini (Giants), Sal Paolantonio (Philadelphia), Kimberly A. Martin (Jets), Pete Thamel

How to live stream

Coverage can be streamed through the ABC app and ESPN app.

TV schedule

Thursday, April 28

ABC: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

ABC: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 30

ESPN (simulcast on ABC): 12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 12:00 p.m. ET

