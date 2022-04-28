How to watch ESPN, ABC 2022 NFL Draft TV & digital coverage

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, and it will bring with it a nationally televised network affair. ABC will once again join ESPN in broadcasting all three days of the draft.
Hosts & analysts
ESPN: Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland
ABC: Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Todd McShay, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer
ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen
ESPN Radio: Shae Peppler Cornette, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons
ESPN reporters on location: Chris Mortensen, Jeff Darlington (Kansas City), Dianna Russini (Giants), Sal Paolantonio (Philadelphia), Kimberly A. Martin (Jets), Pete Thamel
How to live stream
Coverage can be streamed through the ABC app and ESPN app.
TV schedule
Thursday, April 28
ABC: 8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN: 8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN Deportes: 8:00 p.m. ET
Friday, April 29
ABC: 7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN: 7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN Deportes: 7:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 30
ESPN (simulcast on ABC): 12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN Deportes: 12:00 p.m. ET