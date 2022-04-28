Where is the NFL Draft being held in 2022?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will officially kick off Thursday, April 28th. The evening gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at the heart of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas was set to host the 2020 NFL Draft, but the draft was virtual instead. This will be the first year that Las Vegas has hosted the NFL Draft.

Some of the big names who will likely be in Las Vegas for the draft are Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Sauce Gardner, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Travon Walker, and many more. A few guys could choose to stay home and celebrate with their family and friends.

Day two will start at 7 P.M. EST on Friday, April 29 and day three will start at noon EST on Saturday, April 30.