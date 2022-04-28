Who did the Ravens pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Baltimore Ravens added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Ravens in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

The 2021 draft saw the Ravens shore up their wide receiver depth chart. In the first round, they selected WR Rashod Bateman and in the fourth round, they selected WR Tylan Wallace. With former Raven Sammy Watkins no longer in town, both Bateman and Wallace have a chance to get more involved in 2022. The team released Miles Boykin and didn’t bring in any other wide receiver free agents. They aren’t known for being pass-heavy, but Wallace and Bateman may make them consider it going forward.

Ravens 2022 Draft selections

No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

No. 23 (via ARI): TBD

No. 45: TBD

No. 76: TBD

No. 110: TBD

No. 119: TBD

No. 128: TBD

No. 196: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.